Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH FERNANDEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH J. (GIURLEO) FERNANDEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH J. (GIURLEO) FERNANDEZ Obituary
FERNANDEZ, Elizabeth J. (Giurleo) Of Somerville, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Maximino Fernandez. Loving mother of Paul David Fernandez of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Mila Fernandez. Dear sister of Sam Giurleo, Rosanna Lococo, Adele Reda, Tony Giurleo, the late Nick Giurleo and Maria Pastore. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Elizabeth, Friday morning August 23, 2019, in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now