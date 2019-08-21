|
|
FERNANDEZ, Elizabeth J. (Giurleo) Of Somerville, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Maximino Fernandez. Loving mother of Paul David Fernandez of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Mila Fernandez. Dear sister of Sam Giurleo, Rosanna Lococo, Adele Reda, Tony Giurleo, the late Nick Giurleo and Maria Pastore. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Elizabeth, Friday morning August 23, 2019, in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019