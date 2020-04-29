|
OTIS, Elizabeth J. "Betsy" Of Canton, formerly of Quincy and Weymouth passed away April 27th. Beloved mother of Judith L. Rowell and her wife Anne Holden of Canton, and Michael E. Rowell and his wife Pamela of Halifax. Loving "Gigi" of Heather Montanaro and her husband John of N. Falmouth, Michael E. Rowell, Jr. and his wife Desiree of Pembroke. Great-grandmother of Sonny Montanaro and Savannah Rowell. Sister of Marcia Sacchetti of Franklin, Peter Otis of WA, and Richard Otis of MA. Services private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020