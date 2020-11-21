1/1
GILLIS, Elizabeth Jane "Libby" Of Dedham, MA, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on November 21st after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Beautiful and loving sister of the late John Gillis, James Gillis, Thomas Gillis and Jacqueline Woods. Survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins who will miss her dearly. Beloved lifelong friend to Sandra Chambers, close friend for many years Norbet Leary, and loving family member, Brenda Spencer. Retired after 44 years serving the Boston Municipal Courts as an Assistant Clerk Magistrate. Avid pet lover to many cats and the internationally known Chico, her famed dog. Loved spending her summers in Westport, MA with family and friends where they shared plenty of laughs together. Has enjoyed her extensive travels around the world, antiquing with her sister and friends. Visiting Hours in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, November 24, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday morning, November 25, at 10:00 am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
