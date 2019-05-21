Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
ELIZABETH JANE (DEVANY) ROBINSON

ELIZABETH JANE (DEVANY) ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, Elizabeth Jane (DeVany) Age 83, of Sherwood Village, Natick, formerly of Waltham, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Robinson. Loving mother of Diane M. Flusche & her husband Bill of Waltham, Michael T. Crane & his wife Rebecca of Watertown, Raymond A. Crane & his wife Kristine of SC and Steve Robinson of NH. Cherished Nana to 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John DeVany of FL, Margaret Green of Marlboro, Janice Robichuard of Waltham and Eleanor Kelly of NH and the late Rodney DeVany and Barbara Redfern. A Private Service was held by the family. Donations may be made in her name to: VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
