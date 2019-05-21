|
|
ROBINSON, Elizabeth Jane (DeVany) Age 83, of Sherwood Village, Natick, formerly of Waltham, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Robinson. Loving mother of Diane M. Flusche & her husband Bill of Waltham, Michael T. Crane & his wife Rebecca of Watertown, Raymond A. Crane & his wife Kristine of SC and Steve Robinson of NH. Cherished Nana to 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John DeVany of FL, Margaret Green of Marlboro, Janice Robichuard of Waltham and Eleanor Kelly of NH and the late Rodney DeVany and Barbara Redfern. A Private Service was held by the family. Donations may be made in her name to: VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019