ROMIG, Elizabeth Jean (Andrews) Of Burlington, formerly of North Reading, August 30th at the age of sixty-seven. Beloved wife of Christopher A. Romig. Cherished mother of Stephanie Gangi, and her husband Matthew of Woburn. Dear sister of Linda Andrews, Linden Andrews, Cindy Andrews, all of NH, and Lisa Burkett of MA; loved niece of James and Carol Andrews and Veronica and Bob Hayes. Devoted friend of Pam Craig, Pam O'Brien both of NH and the late Cynthia Hasey. Relatives and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects on Thursday, September 3rd from 2-4 P.M. at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main Street, Wakefield on Friday at 11 A.M. followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.lynch-cantillon.com
781-933-0400