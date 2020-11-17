BREEN, Elizabeth Joan "Betty" (Marobella) Of Burlington, Nov. 17. Beloved wife of the late William A. Loving mother of Karen Moroney & her husband Mark of Medway, Bill of Burlington, Barbara O'Sullivan of FL, Sandy Mackey & her husband Paul of Billerica, Cathy Crannell & her husband Jon of Wilmington, Diane Murphy & her husband John of Burlington, and Donna Joyce & her husband Thomas of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Brian & Kevin Moroney, Bill Breen, Nicole Jalbert, Courtney Martek, D.J. O'Sullivan, Paul & Patrick Mackey, Elizabeth & Emily Crannell, John, Erin, Bridget, & Molly Murphy and Sheila, Kelly & Shannon Joyce. Betty is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Sister of Marilyn Stone of Bedford and the late Eleanor Opdycke, Pauline McKearin, and Elaine Cameron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Friday, November 20th at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, see www.burlingtoncatholicma.org
For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net