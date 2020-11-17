1/
ELIZABETH JOAN "BETTY" (MAROBELLA) BREEN
BREEN, Elizabeth Joan "Betty" (Marobella) Of Burlington, Nov. 17. Beloved wife of the late William A. Loving mother of Karen Moroney & her husband Mark of Medway, Bill of Burlington, Barbara O'Sullivan of FL, Sandy Mackey & her husband Paul of Billerica, Cathy Crannell & her husband Jon of Wilmington, Diane Murphy & her husband John of Burlington, and Donna Joyce & her husband Thomas of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Brian & Kevin Moroney, Bill Breen, Nicole Jalbert, Courtney Martek, D.J. O'Sullivan, Paul & Patrick Mackey, Elizabeth & Emily Crannell, John, Erin, Bridget, & Molly Murphy and Sheila, Kelly & Shannon Joyce. Betty is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Sister of Marilyn Stone of Bedford and the late Eleanor Opdycke, Pauline McKearin, and Elaine Cameron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Friday, November 20th at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, see www.burlingtoncatholicma.org For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
