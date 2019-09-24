|
KRONGARD, Elizabeth "Betty" Passed away peacefully after a brief illness in Santa Rosa, California, on September 22nd. She was 96. Betty was first and foremost a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a Bluebird leader, a skilled baker, an expert and prolific knitter, as well as president of the Sisterhood at Temple Shalom of Newton. She worked with her husband at his insurance agency, and loved golf which she took up later in life. Betty was born in Revere, Massachusetts, grew up in Brighton, and raised her family in Newton. She retired to Wycliffe in Wellington, Florida, before moving to Fountaingrove Lodge in Santa Rosa, where she lived for the last 5 years of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Franco, and her son, Steven Krongard, 3 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, David, as well as her granddaughter Shawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Disability Services, 22 Corporate Woods Blvd., 5th Fl., Albany, NY 12211. Please mark St. Margaret's Center/Betty Krongard in the memo. Funeral services will be private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019