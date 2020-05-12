Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Highland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH GROH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH L. (BURKE) GROH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH L. (BURKE) GROH Obituary
GROH, Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Burke) Age 80, of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, with her family by her side following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Born in Norwood, she was a daughter of the late Alphonsus and Marjorie (Holman) Burke, and lifelong resident of the town. Beloved wife of the late James P. "Butch" Groh of Norwood. Loving mother of Susan DiTomasso and her husband Daniel of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Laura and Daniel DiTomasso, Jr., of Norwood. Devoted sister of Mrs. Marjorie Hooper and her husband Alfred of Wrentham, Thomas Burke and his wife Mary of Marshfield, Robert Burke of Norwood, and Noreen Burke of Panama City Beach, FL. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mrs. Groh was a proud graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1957 and St. Catherine's School. She cherished time spent with her family, friends, and feline companions. She loved to travel prior to her illness. An attentive mother and grandmother, she enjoyed time spent in her yard gardening. After many years of service, she retired from Sovereign Bank in 2009.

Interment will be private in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A Celebration of Betty's Life will take place at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or www.parkinson.org or The Animal Rescue League of Dedham, 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, MA 02026, or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -