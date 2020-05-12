|
GROH, Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Burke) Age 80, of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, with her family by her side following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Norwood, she was a daughter of the late Alphonsus and Marjorie (Holman) Burke, and lifelong resident of the town. Beloved wife of the late James P. "Butch" Groh of Norwood. Loving mother of Susan DiTomasso and her husband Daniel of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Laura and Daniel DiTomasso, Jr., of Norwood. Devoted sister of Mrs. Marjorie Hooper and her husband Alfred of Wrentham, Thomas Burke and his wife Mary of Marshfield, Robert Burke of Norwood, and Noreen Burke of Panama City Beach, FL. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Mrs. Groh was a proud graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1957 and St. Catherine's School. She cherished time spent with her family, friends, and feline companions. She loved to travel prior to her illness. An attentive mother and grandmother, she enjoyed time spent in her yard gardening. After many years of service, she retired from Sovereign Bank in 2009.
Interment will be private in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A Celebration of Betty's Life will take place at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or www.parkinson.org or The Animal Rescue League of Dedham, 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, MA 02026, or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020