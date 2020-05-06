|
|
HILL, Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Farina) Age 80, passed away May 3, 2020 after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late Aubrey (Skip) Hill of Newton. Devoted mother of Sharyn Hill-Filteau and her husband Richard of Nashua, James Hill and Kelly Ryan of Waltham, Jeff Hill and Stephanie Lapham of Millis, and Beth Hill Guarino and her husband Charlie of Newton. Predeceased by her parents Vincenzo James Farina from Atina, Italy and Angelina (Demarco) Farina from Frosinone, Italy. Loving grandmother of Bryan and Ben Filteau of Nashua, Vandella, Vanessa and James Hill, Jr. of Framingham, Josh and Alex Hill of Millis, Jimmy, Melissa, and Cliffy Jewett, Matthew, Laura, Charlie and Stacey Guarino of Newton and three great-grandchildren Sophia, Xavi and Charlie. Sister to the late Anna and George Hawkins of New Jersey, the late Mary and Dardy Nardone of Newton, the late Joe and Peg Farina of Newton, John and Josephine Farina of Weston, Rita and John Cannistraro of Newton, Alfreda and the late Norman Cleveland of Dover, Vinny and Natalie Farina of Newton, sister-in-law to the late Mary Anne Loughlin S.N.D., the late Kay and Teddy Lehane of Winchester and the late Eddy and Ginny of Newton, special aunt to 43 nieces and nephews whom she enjoyed many Sunday dinners and holidays with. Betty was a lifetime resident of "The Lake" in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1958. Betty worked part-time as a secretary and taught religious education at Our Lady's Parish. Betty was an avid athlete, playing years of softball and volleyball with the Newton Parks and Recreation department where she met lifelong friends. Betty had a green thumb for growing indoor plants. But her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends, especially her cherished grandchildren, where she taught them numerous card games. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held privately by Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, NEWTON. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Newton Wellesley Hospital and CareOne Newton for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Betty over the last month. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to of New Hampshire, which her grandson enjoys participating in.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020