SPEARS, Elizabeth L. (Lisa) Of Brewster, entered into rest on April 11, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Braintree to the late Lois and Clarence Ludlow, DMD on February 6, 1951. Lisa grew up in Norwell with her father and his loving wife Gina. Devoted mother of Peter and Caroline. She was predeceased by her loving longtime partner Steven Fitzgerald. She leaves her brother Jeffrey Ludlow and his wife Marcia and her sister Linda Moran. She was predeceased by her brother Whitney Ludlow. She was loving aunt of Heather Ludlow, Curt Ludlow, Holly Drake, Allison Startzell, Jodi Moran, Gretchen and Kirstin Houghton. She was a graduate of Endicott and Boston College. Over the years, she had many cats and dogs and loved them all. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center, 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632 www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/cape-cod-adoption-center
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020