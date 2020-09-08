THOMPSON, Elizabeth L. (Reardon) Age 97, of Medford passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020. Born in Natick, MA on August 24, 1923, she had been an area resident all her life. She retired as loan officer for the Small Business Administration after 40 years. Mrs. Thompson attended St. Joseph Church, enjoyed traveling, and loved to spend time with her family. She is the widow of Linwood N. Thompson and was also predeceased by her two brothers: Edmond Reardon, Francis Reardon and three sisters, Marjorie Reardon, Mildred Reardon, and Marion O'Conner. Mrs. Thompson is survived by son: Neal Thompson and his wife Midge of Medford, two daughters: Virginia and her husband Frank McNamara of Dublin, Ireland, Judith and her husband Ronald Melanson of Woodside, CA. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Church at 11:30 am. Due to Covid 19 protocols, all attending are required to wear masks. Online condolences may be shared at www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
