1/
ELIZABETH L. (REARDON) THOMPSON
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMPSON, Elizabeth L. (Reardon) Age 97, of Medford passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020. Born in Natick, MA on August 24, 1923, she had been an area resident all her life. She retired as loan officer for the Small Business Administration after 40 years. Mrs. Thompson attended St. Joseph Church, enjoyed traveling, and loved to spend time with her family. She is the widow of Linwood N. Thompson and was also predeceased by her two brothers: Edmond Reardon, Francis Reardon and three sisters, Marjorie Reardon, Mildred Reardon, and Marion O'Conner. Mrs. Thompson is survived by son: Neal Thompson and his wife Midge of Medford, two daughters: Virginia and her husband Frank McNamara of Dublin, Ireland, Judith and her husband Ronald Melanson of Woodside, CA. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Church at 11:30 am. Due to Covid 19 protocols, all attending are required to wear masks. Online condolences may be shared at www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, Medford www.magliozzifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Elizabeth L. (Reardon) THOMPSON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved