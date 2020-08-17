|
WHITE, Elizabeth L. (Stuart) "Betty" Of Canton, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away August 17th. Devoted mother of Stephen J. White and his late wife Amy of Hull, James A. White and his wife Karen of Canton, Judy Mason and her husband William of Canton, Jan Power and her husband Kevin of Westwood, and Lisa A. Bizzozero and her husband Paul of Canton. Sister of Jack Stuart of Canton, Robert Stuart of NH and the late William Stuart, Richard Stuart, and Marguerite Dervan. Loving Nana of Stephen Mason, Jennie Elizabeth, Kevin, and Abbey Power, Christopher, Erika and Ami Boughter, and Ryan White. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church Milton Thursday morning at 11:30 am. Visiting hours at St. Pius X Church Thursday morning prior to the mass from 10 am to 11:15 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to at . For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020