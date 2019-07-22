Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Luke Church
132 Lexington Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
ELIZABETH "BETTY LOU" (DIGIACOMANDREA) LAROSE


1954 - 2019
ELIZABETH "BETTY LOU" (DIGIACOMANDREA) LAROSE Obituary
LaROSE, Elizabeth "Betty Lou" (DiGiacomandrea) Of Belmont, July 20, 2019. Mother of Patricia E. LaRose (Thomas Bonn) of Belmont. Daughter of Elizabeth (Greco) DiGiacomandrea of Belmont and the late Louis DiGiacomandrea. Longtime companion of Jimmy Boudreau of Newton. Sister of the late William DiGiacomandrea. Aunt of Matthew DiGiacomandrea (Jody) and their daughter Courtney, all of Waltham. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth Rhodes of Sharon. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty Lou's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, July 25th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
