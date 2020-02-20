Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Newton Highlands Congregational Church
54 Lincoln St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH LERBINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETH" (THOMPSON) LERBINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "BETH" (THOMPSON) LERBINGER Obituary
LERBINGER, Elizabeth "Beth" (Thompson) Of Newton Highlands, died in her sleep after an extended illness on February 8, 2020, just shy of her 93rd birthday. Originally from Ontario, Canada, she was a graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto (BA with Honors in English Literature) and worked primarily as a guidance counselor but also as special education teacher and an ESL tutor. A sensitive, empathic soul, Beth was a beloved friend to many and lived in Newton, MA for 52 years. Throughout her life, Beth was intellectually curious and rigorous. She was an avid reader, wrote poetry and taught herself German. She is survived by her husband Otto Lerbinger, her daughters Jan Lerbinger (Kurt Roth) and Susan (and Foster) Gesten, her grandchildren, Clara Roth, Owen Kobrel, her stepgrandson, Noah Finlayson-Gesten. We all hold Beth in our hearts and miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Newton Free Library or Doctor Without Borders. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at the Newton Highlands Congregational Church located at 54 Lincoln St. in Newton, MA. All are welcome. For complete obituary, directions or to share a memory of Beth, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -