LERBINGER, Elizabeth "Beth" (Thompson) Of Newton Highlands, died in her sleep after an extended illness on February 8, 2020, just shy of her 93rd birthday. Originally from Ontario, Canada, she was a graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto (BA with Honors in English Literature) and worked primarily as a guidance counselor but also as special education teacher and an ESL tutor. A sensitive, empathic soul, Beth was a beloved friend to many and lived in Newton, MA for 52 years. Throughout her life, Beth was intellectually curious and rigorous. She was an avid reader, wrote poetry and taught herself German. She is survived by her husband Otto Lerbinger, her daughters Jan Lerbinger (Kurt Roth) and Susan (and Foster) Gesten, her grandchildren, Clara Roth, Owen Kobrel, her stepgrandson, Noah Finlayson-Gesten. We all hold Beth in our hearts and miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Newton Free Library or Doctor Without Borders. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at the Newton Highlands Congregational Church located at 54 Lincoln St. in Newton, MA. All are welcome. For complete obituary, directions or to share a memory of Beth, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020