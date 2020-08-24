Boston Globe Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ELIZABETH (CHASE) LIENHARD

ELIZABETH (CHASE) LIENHARD Obituary
LIENHARD, Elizabeth (Chase) Of Groton, age 57, passed away on August 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Todd Lienhard. Survived by her children; Katie, Maggie and Sam. Further survived by her siblings; Martha and Bill Gibson, Nancy and Rob Ryan, Stephen and his partner Joe Melohusky and Jennifer Wuerthner as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Rob Chase. All family and friends are welcome to gather to honor and remember Liz for a period of Life Celebration from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, GROTON. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, funeral services will be private, but live streaming will be available. A link will be posted on the funeral home website on Thursday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts General Cancer Center at giving.massgeneral.org/cancer Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
