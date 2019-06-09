Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ELIZABETH LORRAINE (CRONIN) MONAGLE


MONAGLE, Elizabeth Lorraine (Cronin) Of Sandwich, MA, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on Friday, June 7, 2019. Elizabeth was born to Thomas and Helen (Ryan) Cronin in Hingham, MA. She loved her family, gardening, and was active in volunteer work. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul, they were married for 50 years. She is survived by her daughters, Marianne Parrelli and husband Brian of Rockland, MA, Maureen Carrera and husband Andrew of East Sandwich, MA, her loving grandchildren, Kevin Carrera and Bridget Carrera of East Sandwich, MA, and her sister, Eleanor Hastings of Hingham, MA. She was Grammy Betty to Rachel McCormack and her husband Michael of Marlborough and Sadie McCormack and Marshall McCormack. Services are private. To read the full obituary please visit nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
