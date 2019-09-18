Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
ELIZABETH M. (MAGEE) CONCILIO

ELIZABETH M. (MAGEE) CONCILIO Obituary
CONCILIO, Elizabeth M. (Magee) Of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Concilio. Devoted mother of James Mulhern and his wife Karen of Needham, Joseph Mulhern and his wife Margaret of Westwood, Elizabeth Mulhern of West Roxbury, Barbara Corsi and her husband Paul of Franklin, Michele Murray and her husband William of Dedham, the late Thomas Mulhern and his wife Margaret of Needham and the late Michael Mulhern. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of Patricia Gilbar of Kentucky. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Funeral Home from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elizabeth's memory to OCI (Tong Ren Healing Center), 15 Cottage Ave., 5th Floor, Quincy, MA 02169. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
