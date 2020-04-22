|
COOLIDGE, Elizabeth M. (D'Addario) Of Melrose, formerly of East Boston, April 19, 2020, at age 71. Beloved wife of the late Roscoe L. Coolidge, Jr. with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Michelle Bettano and her husband Kenneth of Melrose, Donnaleigh Coolidge-Miller and her husband Brian of Melrose, Lisa Coolidge-Ellis and her husband Eric of North Plainfield, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Carly Bettano, Elizabeth Ellis, and Dante and Mia Miller. She is also a loving extended member of the Coolidge Family. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services for Liz will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate her life. Gifts in her memory may be made to High Pointe House Hospice, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020