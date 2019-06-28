|
DIONNE, Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Babin) June 28th, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Lombardi, and the late Ernest T. Dionne. Devoted mother of Michelle J. Lombardi of Malden, Donna M. Lombardi and companion Bryan Straccia of Malden, Dennis J. Lombardi and wife April of Malden, and Joseph P. Lombardi Jr and wife Nancy of Hanover, and the late Gordon A. Lombardi. Cherished sister of Lois Barnes of ME, and the late Richard Babin and Dianne Shortsleeves. Proud "Nana Choo Choo" to her grandchildren, James, Dennis, Ashley and husband Mario, Michael, Derrick, Monica, Emily, Julianna, Casey, Michael, Jamie, and Ryan, and great-grandson Giovanni. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, on Monday, July 1st, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, June 30th, from 4- 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donation to: , 181 Park Ave, Suite 12, W. Springfield, MA 01089. For obituary or directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019