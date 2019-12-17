Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH M. (MCGURL) DOHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH M. (MCGURL) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Elizabeth M. (McGurl) Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, Dec. 17 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late John F. Loving mother of Dennis M. & his wife Joan of Woburn, Marie DiFelice & her husband Andrew of Tewksbury, Carol L. Nagle of Woburn, Kevin F. & his wife Judy of NY, and the late John C. Sister of the late Marion Lisheness, James, George & John McGurl. Elizabeth is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Mother-in-law of Debra Nelson of Lynn. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St. BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Dec. 20 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn at 10 a.m. Burial in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elizabeth's name may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. www.rosiesplace.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.woburncatholic.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -