DOHERTY, Elizabeth M. (McGurl) Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, Dec. 17 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late John F. Loving mother of Dennis M. & his wife Joan of Woburn, Marie DiFelice & her husband Andrew of Tewksbury, Carol L. Nagle of Woburn, Kevin F. & his wife Judy of NY, and the late John C. Sister of the late Marion Lisheness, James, George & John McGurl. Elizabeth is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Mother-in-law of Debra Nelson of Lynn. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St. BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Dec. 20 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn at 10 a.m. Burial in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elizabeth's name may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. www.rosiesplace.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.woburncatholic.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019