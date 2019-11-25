Boston Globe Obituaries
GALVIN, Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Cugini) Of Brighton, November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Galvin. Loving mother of Kara E. Filiatrault and her husband Dennis of Brookline, NH; Alaina M. Evans and her husband Adam of Canton and Lora A. Galvin of Brighton. Cherished Nana of Colton and Jackson. Devoted sister of Albert Cugini of Randolph, John Cugini of Brighton, and the late Marie Houlihan of Brookline, Daniel Cagan of Framingham, Joseph Cugini, Anthony Cugini, Lucille Cugini and Angelina Bragger, all of Brighton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was a dedicated employee of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton for 40 years. Throughout her life she exuded kindness and selflessness, putting the needs of others first. She cared for many ill loved ones during her lifetime, all while being a devoted and caring mother to her three children. Elizabeth defined strength and grace. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Wednesday, November 27th from 8:30-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. www.pancan.org For guestbook and directions, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019
