GRADY, Elizabeth, M. "Beth" Beth was the perfect nurse. She cared with knowledge, love, and intensity for literally thousands of people. Her nursing extended far beyond the hospital to her roles as professional leader, teacher, and mentor, as well as dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. In her 83 years, nothing was more important to Beth than her loving family. Beth was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth, father, Thomas, and two brothers Tom and Jim. Her beloved family includes her husband Duncan, daughter Elissa, son-in-law Quentin, granddaughter Afiya, sister Noreen, "sister" Rosanne, siblings-in-law Jerry, Ric, Nancy, Tim and Laurel as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Contributions can be made in Beth's honor to Breakthrough Greater Boston, an education nonprofit led by her daughter Elissa or the Boston College School of Nursing, where she was both student and professor. A private funeral mass and interment will be live streamed Friday, August 21st at 10am. Additional memorial activities will occur in the coming year. Full obituary, live stream and further details at macdonaldrockwell.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020