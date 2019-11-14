|
HOWE, Elizabeth Munroe "Beth" Age 68, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on October 31, 1951 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Walter and Irene (Devaeux) Munroe. Beth leaves behind her beloved husband Richard Howe of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville and her brothers Michael Munroe of Malden and William Munroe of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brothers Joe, Steve and Bobby. She is survived by a large family including her cousins, nieces and nephews. Beth was a longtime employee of the Somerville Housing Authority. Her passion was advocating for the elderly. She will be missed by many coworkers and clients she helped throughout the years. Beth was a proud and longtime resident of Somerville before moving to Tewksbury with her husband in 2017 to retire. During her short retirement, she enjoyed going to Foxwoods, shopping, going out to lunch with her friends and traveling to the Cape with her husband. Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Neptune Cremation Service, 1654 Main St., Weymouth, MA 02190. For more information, please visit www.neptunecremationofma.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019