1/1
ELIZABETH M. MAHONEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAHONEY, Elizabeth M. Of Braintree, formerly of Lincoln, passed away September 6. Beloved sister of the late Dr. John F. Mahoney and his wife Celine of Quincy, Paul D. Mahoney and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth, and Margaret Mahoney Corbi. Niece of Carol Powell of West Roxbury. Aunt of Brenden and Janice Mahoney, Ryan and Amy Mahoney, Trevor and Katie Mahoney, Lesley and Patrick O'Connell, Jon and Rachel Mahoney, and Andrew and Sheila Mahoney. Also survived by many dear great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents John F. and Margaret (Powell) Mahoney. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday 6-8 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill, Friday morning at 10. Burial Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Elizabeth M. MAHONEY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved