MAHONEY, Elizabeth M. Of Braintree, formerly of Lincoln, passed away September 6. Beloved sister of the late Dr. John F. Mahoney and his wife Celine of Quincy, Paul D. Mahoney and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth, and Margaret Mahoney Corbi. Niece of Carol Powell of West Roxbury. Aunt of Brenden and Janice Mahoney, Ryan and Amy Mahoney, Trevor and Katie Mahoney, Lesley and Patrick O'Connell, Jon and Rachel Mahoney, and Andrew and Sheila Mahoney. Also survived by many dear great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents John F. and Margaret (Powell) Mahoney. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday 6-8 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill, Friday morning at 10. Burial Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Elizabeth M. MAHONEY