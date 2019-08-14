|
|
McNABB, Elizabeth M. (Nolan) "Liz", age 94, formerly of Wilmington and East Boston, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. Liz was the beloved wife of the late William McNabb, devoted mother of Robert McNabb & his wife Susan of Wilmington, the late Donna Peddle & her husband George of Billerica, Lori Bicknell & her late husband Daniel of Del Ray Beach, FL and William McNabb of Woburn. Loving "Nana" of Sean, Jennifer, Tara and Lauren McNabb, Caitlin Motta, David and Matthew Peddle, Jacquelyn Wolf, Jesse and Aaron Bicknell, and great-grandchildren Taylor, Maggie, Benjamin, Finley, Bedelia, Clovie, Calie, Jack, Cadence, Owen and Lucas. Cherished daughter of the late Aaron and Anastasia (Bishop) Nolan, dear sister of Francis Nolan & wife Norma formerly of Wilmington, the late Rev. William Nolan, Raymond Nolan, Aaron "Spike" Nolan, John Nolan, Mary McArdle, Ann McGrath and Helen Salsman. Liz is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, August 16th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Parish, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, on Saturday, August 17th at 9:30 a.m. followed by a graveside burial service at Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Volen Center, 850 N Congress Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33445 or to Vitas Healthcare, 5912 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33484. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019