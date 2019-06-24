|
|
MELANSON, Elizabeth M. (Caissie) Of Waltham, June 23, 2019. Wife of the late Bernard J. Melanson. Mother of Maurice B. Melanson of Maynard, Yvette G. Fagan of Westminster, Phillip C. Melanson of Waltham and Monique A. Melanson of Holden. Grandmother of Ryan, Kendra and Michael Melanson, Tyler and Connor Fagan, Genevieve Randall, and the late Tanner Melanson. Sister of Loretta Norton of Fitchburg and the late Paul, Roger, Bernard, Jeanitta, Alice, Bernadette, Cecilia, Louise, AnnMarie, and Lucie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Elizabeth's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, June 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019