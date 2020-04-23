|
|
MOON, Elizabeth M. (Malone) Of Lexington, formerly of Wayland, April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Moon. Mother of David A. Moon and his wife Krista of Lexington, Peter K. Moon and his wife Katherine Loomis of Portland, OR, and the late Philip M. Moon. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Natalie, Melanie, Ben, and Sarah. Liz loved singing, teaching children about nature, and protecting nesting Diamondback Terrapins on Cape Cod. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Private interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020