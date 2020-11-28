MUCCINI, Elizabeth M. Of Brighton, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Gencena (Sorgi) Muccini. Devoted sister of Nancy Foppiano and her husband John of Wayland (formerly Belmont), Alfred Muccini and his wife Geraldine of Weston, Robert Muccini and his wife Patricia of Braintree. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who remember her fondly as Auntie Lizzie - the ultimate Beatles fan, family ambassador to Paragon Park and eccentric collector of sea glass and costume jewelry. Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Brighton. She proudly taught third grade for 25 years at St. Anthony School in Allston. Miss Muccini, typically dressed in red, and cherished being flagged down by former students in and around the neighborhoods of Boston who remembered her with great enthusiasm. She could be found every summer in Hull at Gunrock Beach, which was her favorite place on earth. For decades, Elizabeth looked forward to the Monday night auction at Broad Cove in Hingham where she found many treasures and friendships. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Elizabeth's Funeral Mass and Internment will be private. There will be a celebration of her life in the summer of 2021 in Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
