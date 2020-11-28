1/1
ELIZABETH M. MUCCINI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUCCINI, Elizabeth M. Of Brighton, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Gencena (Sorgi) Muccini. Devoted sister of Nancy Foppiano and her husband John of Wayland (formerly Belmont), Alfred Muccini and his wife Geraldine of Weston, Robert Muccini and his wife Patricia of Braintree. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who remember her fondly as Auntie Lizzie - the ultimate Beatles fan, family ambassador to Paragon Park and eccentric collector of sea glass and costume jewelry. Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Brighton. She proudly taught third grade for 25 years at St. Anthony School in Allston. Miss Muccini, typically dressed in red, and cherished being flagged down by former students in and around the neighborhoods of Boston who remembered her with great enthusiasm. She could be found every summer in Hull at Gunrock Beach, which was her favorite place on earth. For decades, Elizabeth looked forward to the Monday night auction at Broad Cove in Hingham where she found many treasures and friendships. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Elizabeth's Funeral Mass and Internment will be private. There will be a celebration of her life in the summer of 2021 in Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved