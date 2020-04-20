|
|
VOTRUBA, Elizabeth M. (Tannas) Of Canton, formerly of Boston's South End and West Roxbury, April 18, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of Frank. Loving mother of Kimberly and her husband George, and Michael and his wife Marissa. Cherished grandmother "sittoo" of George F. and Kassiani. Loving sister of Mansour, Theresa and her husband Paul, and Tommy. Daughter of the late Tofe and Frances (Joseph) and daughter in law of Theresa Votruba and the late Walter J. Votruba. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle and many cousins and their families. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020