Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
ELIZABETH "BETTY" MACDONALD

ELIZABETH "BETTY" MACDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, Elizabeth "Betty" Age 81, of Watertown, passed away on July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Joseph & Anne (Sullivan) MacDonald. Loving sister to Daniel & his wife Sandra of Newton & the late Ellen & Eugene Karsay. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid Bingo player & caller, and a life member of the Watertown Sons of Italy. Family and friends are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main Street, WATERTOWN, on Thursday, from 10 AM - 12 Noon, followed by a 12 Noon funeral home service. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
