ELIZABETH (RAFTERY) MAHONEY

ELIZABETH (RAFTERY) MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, Elizabeth "Betty" (Raftery) Age 79, of Hyde Park, died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on June 21, 2020, after struggling with Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Born and raised in South Boston and a longtime Boston City Hall employee, Betty was the selfless mother of James Mahoney of Philadelphia and Hyde Park, and "second mom" to Chris Roddick of Hyde Park. She was the dear sister of Paul Raftery of Florida and James "Jimmy" Raftery (missing 1961), and devoted to her late parents, James and Elizabeth Raftery, during their lifetimes. Betty was grateful to her in-laws, Mary and Bill Mahoney and family of South Boston, especially for their love and support during her earlier years. She was the former wife of the late John "Jackie" Mahoney (d. 1963) of South Boston.

Betty is fondly remembered by several relatives and friends she touched in life as a generous Fairy Godmother to many and kind to all. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Linda, Na, Carolyn, and Joey, and the wonderful staff of Good Shepherd and Seasons hospices. At Betty's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
