RUSSELL HOCHBERGER, Elizabeth Marie Age 59, of Weston, MA passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 2, 2020.
Born in Hempstead, New York, daughter of George Phelps Russell, Jr. and Mary Ellen Coyle Russell Keenan, Elizabeth (Liz) was raised in Freeport, Long Island before moving at age eight to Kwajalein in the South Pacific, where she lived for two years. On their return back to the States, Liz and her family lived on their family homestead in Galway, Ireland for six months. At age 12 she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she attended Maryknoll High School, graduating in 1978 with not only a diploma, but lifelong friendships that she loved to brag about. Liz went on to receive her B.A. from Skidmore College in 1982, where she accrued an even larger portfolio of friends.
After venturing off to Niigata, Japan to teach English for two years, on August 8th, 1988, Liz married her college sweetheart Fred Hochberger, III at Castle Hill in Ipswich, MA. The newlyweds resided in Tokyo, Japan for seven years, where their daughters, Marjorie, Colleen, and Katherine were born. They then moved to Hong Kong, where they lived for seven more years and welcomed son, Andrew into the family. Liz next took her family "off the grid" by moving to French Island, Australia in 2000 to help run a biodynamic farm for a year before finally settling in Weston, Massachusetts to raise her four children. The reward that Liz loved for making this decision was being able to spend summers surrounded by family on Long Beach in Rockport, MA, where she immediately made even more friends over the years.
In Weston, Liz was a very active member of the community, involved with the Weston PTO, the METCO program, Weston Council on Aging, the Weston Historical Society, and most recently the Asian Real Estate Association of America. She worked as a realtor with Century 21 for 11 years, where she displayed her hallmark of being able to make friends instantly with her warm, inviting smile.
Liz was predeceased by her parents George and Marie, in-laws Fred Jr. and Ellen (Freedman) Hochberger. Liz is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Fred Hochberger III of Weston, daughters Marjie of Los Angeles, CA, Colleen of Oakland, CA, Kathy of South Boston and Andy of Weston. She also leaves brothers Tom of Seattle, WA, Bill of Trenton, NJ and Jim of Brooklyn, NY, along with far too many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins to name.
Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 7 at Boston's Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120). Interment to follow at Mount Jacob Cemetery (96 Fernald St., Gloucester, MA 01930), and a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge (97 Atlantic Rd., #101, Gloucester, MA 01930).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Weston METCO Scholarship Fund, www.westonmetco.org or mailed to: Weston METCO Scholarship Fund, Inc., ATTN: Ms. Chandra Mohammed, President, 49 Bay State Rd., Weston, MA 02493.
Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020