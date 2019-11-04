Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH POTHIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH MARY (CAREW) POTHIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH MARY (CAREW) POTHIER Obituary
POTHIER, Elizabeth Mary "Betty" (Carew) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford and Hillsboro, NH, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Gerard F. Pothier. Daughter of the late John and Jane Carew. Loving mother of Kenneth Pothier of NH, Jane Francis and her late husband Joseph of Stoneham, Laurie Sannella and her husband Louis of Andover, Gerard Pothier, Jr. and his wife Roberta of Burlington, Daniel Pothier and his wife Jennifer of Groveland, David Pothier and his late wife Kathleen of Medford, Brian Pothier and his wife Janis of Malden, Therese Bakas and her late husband Gus of Bellingham and the late Valerie Pothier. Devoted sister of Kenneth Carew of Merrimack, Dorothy McAveeney of Medford, Sheila Lane of Brewster, Kathleen Macri of FL and the late Sr. Jane Carew, Jack Carew, Barbara Ferry, Maura Winnett and Paula Mahoney. Cherished grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, dear friends and family.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11:30 A.M. in St. Joseph Church, High St., Medford, followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours: Wednesday, 4-7 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Elizabeth's name may be made to Catholic TV, c/o Father Reed, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -