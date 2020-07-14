|
|
MATTHEWS, Elizabeth "Betty" (Pamboukas) Of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Matthews. Loving sister of the late Mary, John, Louise and George. Betty is survived by her caregivers John and LouAnn Meli, Marko Fani, Veronica Robinson and Robert Torogian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Betty's family would like to thank the staff at the Residence at Five Corners in Easton for their love, kindness and exceptional care. Betty was a longtime member of St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral in South Boston. She spent many years as a successful bookkeeper and provided endless care, guidance and friendship to countless people. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and limitations on large gatherings, the family will be holding a private Service at Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 East Broadway Street, Boston, MA 02127. To leave a condolence message for Betty's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020