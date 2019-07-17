McILVAIN, Elizabeth The Boulders, Wallis Drive, Wenham, MA. Born Elizabeth Livingston Claghorn, daughter of John Winthrop Claghorn, Jr. and Anna Walter Strawbridge of Chestnut Hill, PA. She was the beloved wife of Alan McIlvain, married for sixty years. She is survived by her sister, Susan Aitkin of Pasadena, CA, sons, Alan McIlvain, Jr. of Bryn Mawr, PA, and Gordon Weld McIlvain of Raphine, VA, and her daughter, Janet Livingston O'Hara of Hamilton, MA. She adored her three children, eight grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She served with the American Red Cross in the Philippines during World War II and was very proud of her service. She raised her family at "Braemar" in Villanova, PA, built "Thorn Hill" on Nantucket, and lived with her husband for 15 years at Bray's Island Plantation, in Sheldon, SC. She was a member of the Society of Colonial Dames, Acorn Club (Philadelphia), Rolling Rock Club (Ligonier, PA), and Merion Cricket Club. Nicknamed Beautiful Betsy by a great friend, our BB was blessed with amazing energy. She was an exceptional hostess, an avid reader, and a complete Anglophile. She was a passionate lover of all dogs, but especially Jack Russell terriers. Her happiest moments were spent walking in England and Scotland or on a beach and being by the sea. Her heroes were Winston Churchill, George Patton, and Clint Eastwood. A world traveler, she visited all over Europe, India, Africa, and many other places, and was always up for another trip. Her last adventure was ballooning over Bagan, Myanmar, at the age of 88, with her daughter and granddaughter. BB was an incurable romantic, utterly devoted to her husband, and she never stopped believing in fairies, mermaids, and true love. We will all miss her very much. Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements are by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Contributions in her name may be made to the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019