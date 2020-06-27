|
|
McKEON, Elizabeth Elizabeth Cecile "Betty" (Mulcahy) McKeon, 88, formerly of Nashua, NH, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born on July 1, 1931 in Malden, MA, she was the daughter of the late John Martin and Mary Alice Mulcahy. She attended Malden Girls Catholic High School and graduated from Salem State Teachers College. Betty married her loving husband, Elbert J. "Mack" McKeon in 1958. She and Mack moved to Nashua in 1968, where she was a parishioner of Parish of the Resurrection and taught CCD at the parish for many years. She retired from Lockheed Martin/BAE. Betty was a source of joy, compassion and kindness to all who knew her. She never met a stranger, only new friends. She was an avid quilter who loved Irish music and who took delight in celebrating every holiday (especially St. Patrick's Day and July 4th) in style. She was a living example of her Catholic faith. She was the warmest, brightest light in any room and her smile and laugh will be long remembered. We are profoundly richer for knowing her, loving her and being loved by her. Betty is survived by her sons Michael McKeon of Bedford, NH, and Daniel McKeon and his partner Maryellen Gannon of Hudson, NH; daughter-in-law Stephanie McKeon of Melville, NY; daughters Mary McKeon of Melrose, MA, Carol O'Leary and her husband Sean of Atkinson, NH, Nancy Paul and her husband Matthew of Concord, NH, and Anne Bourgeois and her husband Andrew of North Carolina; grandchildren Madison Gannon, Jordyn McKeon, Sarah McKeon, John O'Leary, Katherine O'Leary, and Samuel Paul; great-granddaughter Abigail Kochanek; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Elbert J. "Mack" McKeon; son Thomas McKeon; brothers Edward Mulcahy, Robert Mulcahy, John "Jack" Mulcahy, and twin brother William Mulcahy; sisters Joan Hutson, and Sister Christine Mulcahy, SSND. She also leaves behind friends as countless as the stars. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11am at the Parish of the Resurrection at 446 Broad St., Nashua, NH, with a Burial immediately following at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson, NH. Due to current circumstances, these Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when all can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to the School Sisters of Notre Dame. https://ssnd.org/atlantic-midwest-province/
View the online memorial for Elizabeth McKEON
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020