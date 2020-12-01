MELLO, Elizabeth "Betty" Elizabeth "Betty" Mello passed away on Monday, November 23rd in Port Richey, FL surrounded by her 3 sons. She was 73 years old. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, John Mello; parents, Roy and Peg Tobin; and her sister and brother-in-law, Phil and Mary Heyward. She is survived by her sons, Michael and fiancée, Tina of FL, Anthony and wife, Courtney of MA, and Robert and wife, Miranda of LA. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and her sister, Ann Johnson of MA. Proud "Nane" to her 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There were many people who counted themselves lucky to call Betty their friend. As a testament to her kind heart, there were innumerable people who called her Ma, not just her three sons and they meant it. She will be eternally loved, sorely missed and forever in our thoughts. Requiescat in pace, mater cara. All services were private.