MILLER, Elizabeth (King) Of East Dennis, MA passed away in the comfort of her home on October 1, 2020 after her brave battle with ovarian cancer. Born August 19, 1936 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Elizabeth ("Bette") was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary K. (Flynn) King. She was predeceased by her loving husband Gerard R. Miller, Sr. in 1975. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Susan M. Westgate, and her husband, John D. Westgate; her cherished son, Gerard R. Miller, Jr., and his wife Bonnie Miller; devoted long time companion, Arthur J. Bresnahan and her adored grandchildren, Gerard R. Miller, III, Patrick Miller, Kathryn Westgate, Elizabeth G. Miller, and Caroline Miller. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Ellen Griffin and her husband, James; Kathleen K. Madaus; Sarah J. Carney and her husband, Robert; and James P. King and his wife, Valerie. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas F. King, Jr. and his wife, Phyllis; her sister, Agnes Doyle and her husband, William; her sister, Phyllis Dykas and her husband, L. Hugh; her sister, Ann Marie Robertson and her husband, Arnold; and her brother-in-law Gerald Madaus. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren. Bette grew up in Leicester, MA as one of nine children, the daughter of two hard-working Irish immigrants. Her parents raised their children to trust in the power of love, rely on their faith in God, and always take a positive outlook on life. She graduated from Leicester High School and Anna Maria College. Always meticulously dressed in the latest fashion with a bright smile and welcoming personality, she began a career in banking after school. Bette married Gerard R. Miller of Dorchester, MA in 1965, a talented musician and dedicated educator for the Boston Public Schools. The couple purchased a home in Milton, MA where they began raising their two children, Susan and Gerard. Bette's life was upended in April of 1975 when her beloved husband suddenly passed away of cardiac arrest and she found herself a widow and single mother. Having been brought up with inner strength and resilience, Bette seized the role of mother and father, eventually moving to Shrewsbury, MA where she and her children could be closer to the family in which she was raised. It was in Shrewsbury, MA where she met Arthur Bresnahan who became her beloved life-partner for over thirty years. The two followed their love for the beach and the ocean to East Dennis, MA, and Pine Island, FL, once their children had built lives of their own. Bette will always be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, strong will, and perseverance. She was an example and role model to us all. Blessed with excellent health throughout her life, Bette's fight to beat ovarian cancer was a valiant and courageous effort. The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana Farber and Cape Cod Hospital who provided her with outstanding care and support during her illness. With arrangements handled by Dolan Funeral Home, relatives and friends attended a Mass of Christian Burial on October 8th at St. Agatha's Parish in Milton, followed by interment at Milton Cemetery. To send the Miller family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com