NAPOLITANO, Elizabeth (Marashio) Of Onset, formerly of Arlington, October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Virgil Napolitano. Devoted mother of Jayne Kelley, her husband Paul of Woburn, Gary Napolitano and his longtime companion, Susan Spaulding, of Onset. Loving grandmother of Kurt Napolitano of TX, Katelyn Westfall, her husband Matthew of Tewksbury and loving great-grandmother of Paisley. Sister of Robert Lupo of AZ, the late John Marashio, Anne Napolitano and Eugene Lupo. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Friday, October 11th at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019