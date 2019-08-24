|
SUTER, Elizabeth Nye "Betsy" Age 93, longtime resident of Concord, MA, and also of North Chatham, MA in the summers and Green Valley, AZ in the winters, died Sunday, May 26th, 2019, at House in Lincoln, MA, of multiple causes. Survived by her children, Philip Nye "Phil" Suter of Peterborough, NH, Elizabeth Suter "Libby" Bohanon of Glenwood Springs, CO, Bradley R. "Brad" Suter of Melvin Village, NH and Emily Suter Ransford of Carbondale, CO. Betsy is also survived by six grandchildren, Charles Nye "Charley" Suter of Belmont, NH, Philip Bradley "Brad" Suter of Wakefield, MA, Angus John Bohanon of Boulder, CO, Kelsey Hales Bohanon of Golden, British Columbia, Canada, Jesse Kassler Ransford and Carly Suter Ransford, both of Carbondale, CO, numerous nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Maine Coon cat, Henry, and two younger sisters, both in their nineties, Priscilla Nye "Polly" Dickson of North Chatham, formerly of Weston, MA, and Edith Nye "Edie" MacMullen of Amherst, MA, formerly of Clinton, CT and Weston, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-two years, (until his death), Philip Hales "Phil" Suter, in 2003. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Betsy on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm St., Concord. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betsy's name may be made to the Concord Free Public Library Corporation, 129 Main St., Concord, MA 01742 www.cfplcorp.org To share a memory, offer a condolence and obituary visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019