Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SUTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH NYE "BETSY" SUTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH NYE "BETSY" SUTER Obituary
SUTER, Elizabeth Nye "Betsy" Age 93, longtime resident of Concord, MA, and also of North Chatham, MA in the summers and Green Valley, AZ in the winters, died Sunday, May 26th, 2019, at House in Lincoln, MA, of multiple causes. Survived by her children, Philip Nye "Phil" Suter of Peterborough, NH, Elizabeth Suter "Libby" Bohanon of Glenwood Springs, CO, Bradley R. "Brad" Suter of Melvin Village, NH and Emily Suter Ransford of Carbondale, CO. Betsy is also survived by six grandchildren, Charles Nye "Charley" Suter of Belmont, NH, Philip Bradley "Brad" Suter of Wakefield, MA, Angus John Bohanon of Boulder, CO, Kelsey Hales Bohanon of Golden, British Columbia, Canada, Jesse Kassler Ransford and Carly Suter Ransford, both of Carbondale, CO, numerous nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Maine Coon cat, Henry, and two younger sisters, both in their nineties, Priscilla Nye "Polly" Dickson of North Chatham, formerly of Weston, MA, and Edith Nye "Edie" MacMullen of Amherst, MA, formerly of Clinton, CT and Weston, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-two years, (until his death), Philip Hales "Phil" Suter, in 2003. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Betsy on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm St., Concord. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betsy's name may be made to the Concord Free Public Library Corporation, 129 Main St., Concord, MA 01742 www.cfplcorp.org To share a memory, offer a condolence and obituary visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Elizabeth Nye "Betsy" SUTER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now