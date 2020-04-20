Boston Globe Obituaries
|
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
ELIZABETH MAKSUTIAN
ELIZABETH P. "BETTY" MAKSUTIAN


1939 - 2020
ELIZABETH P. "BETTY" MAKSUTIAN Obituary
MAKSUTIAN, Elizabeth P. "Betty" Of Everett, passed away on April 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Richard Ericson. Beloved daughter of the late Stefan and Elsie (Buck) Maksutian. Dear sister of Mark Maksutian of Chelsea. Donations in Betty's name may be made to: Melrose Humane Society, PO Box 760668, Melrose, MA 02176 or www.melrosehumanesociety.org In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be privately held. For online guestbook, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
