Babalas & Demarkles Funeral Home
336 Broadway
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 864-4142
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
ELIZABETH (PIANTES) PAPPAS

ELIZABETH (PIANTES) PAPPAS Obituary
PAPPAS, Elizabeth (Piantes) Of Arlington, July 22, 2020 at 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Pappas. Devoted mother of Nikki Karon and husband James, James Pappas and wife Marion and predeceased by son William. Grandmother to Alissa Hagerty, Corinne Karon, Petrina Plunkett, Peter Karon, William Karon and Anthony Pappas. Great-grandmother to Michael Wise, Jr. Sister of the late Heracles, George and Costa Piantes, Loulouthi Hagimanolis, Aphrodite Pilioglos and Dorothy Samiotes.

Elizabeth emigrated from Crete in her early teens. She was devoted especially to her faith, her family and to her many relatives. Her Funeral will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 28th at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge. For the safety of relatives and friends, the Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page Hellenic Orthodox Community - Sts. Constantine and Helen Church. Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to either the above named church or to the Hellenic Nursing Home, 601 Sherman St., Canton, MA 02021. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Babalas & DeMarkles Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
