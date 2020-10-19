WOLF, Elizabeth Pennigton (Haughey) Entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born in Newton Highlands to John D. and Grace (Fowler) Haughey. She also chose Newton as the home in which to raise her children with her husband of 64 years, Irving Wolf (1924-2014). During this time she earned her BA and MFA at Boston University, with a concentration in piano. She tried her hand at elementary teaching and she loved to travel, read, and play and listen to music. She also spent several years singing in choirs and volunteering with the Washington Savoyards along with husband Irving. Leaving Newton with her family for Washington, D.C., she became a fundraising professional in development offices at the Kennedy Center and Mt. Vernon. When she returned to New England, she chose to reside in Wayland and worked in the Development Office at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She moved to North Hill in Needham in 2015, following the death of her husband. She is survived by her four children, Susan Abrams and husband Jacques, Richard Wolf and wife Denise, and Robert and William Wolf, four grandchildren, Michelle Abrams, and Steven, Jessica and Rachel Wolf. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her siblings; the late John Duncan, Jr., Daniel, Grace (Kroschell), David, William, and Lawrence Wolf. Due to current conditions, graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory be made to the charity of your choice
.