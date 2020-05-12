|
PINETTE, Elizabeth (McHugh) "Betty Ann" Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, on Friday May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James "Jimmy" Pinette. Devoted mother of Jay and his wife Carole of Wakefield, Cheryl Leone-Roche and her husband Martin of Somerset, MA, David and his wife Karen of Reading, Michael and his wife Joan of Somerset CA, Paul and his wife Angela of Reading, Jeanne of Reading, Susan Stander and her husband David of Woburn and the late Deborah. Proud member of the Winchester McHugh Clan. Sister of the late Jack and Bob McHugh, Peggy Govostes and Karen Donaghey. She is survived by her in-laws Theresa Pinette of Medford, Marie Pinette of Malden and Bobby Donaghey of Winchester. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Loving "Nana" of eleven and great-grandmother of seven. She also leaves her cat "babies" Bo and Ginger. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to the current health crisis, burial services will be private. A celebration of Betty Ann's life will be held in the future. The family would like to express its appreciation to the staffs of Encompass Health and Lahey Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Betty Ann's memory be made to the "Sweet Caroline ACC Research Fund" at the University of Michigan - Fund # 331574. https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/search. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020