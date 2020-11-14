POLLARO, Elizabeth "Betty" Of Peabody, formerly of Medford and Stoneham, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved daughter of the late Andrea and Maria (Bacchi) Pollaro. Devoted sister of Mary Romano and her late husband Alphonse, the late Rosalie Bacchi and her late husband Joseph, and the late Josephine Luciano and her late husband Charles. Cherished aunt of Andrea McGurin and her husband Paul, Annmarie Stackhouse and her husband John and the late Angelo Bacchi. Loving great-aunt to Ryan Stackhouse and Jenna Stackhouse, along with friend to many. Due to Covid-19, Services for Betty will be held privately. Arrangements by the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main Street, STONEHAM. To leave an online condolence and for information www.barilefuneral.com
