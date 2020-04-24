Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH R. ALEXANDER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH R. ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER, Elizabeth R. Known also as Betty, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was 93 years old. Born to George R. Mason and Jeannette Russell on August 6, 1926, in Lowell, MA. Betty had been in failing health for some time. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Paul. Needham has been her home for many years. Betty loved her friends, fellowship, luncheons, and special gatherings and was particularly fond of pets. Betty's love for the Lord was very evident in her life. She was attending Carter Methodist Church until her failing health kept her home. She was a church greeter and welcomed everyone with love. Friends will remember her by the scarves or other items she knitted for them. Betty will be missed at Neihoiden Glen, where she has lived for the last 20 years. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -