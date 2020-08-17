Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH GOTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH R. GOTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH R. GOTZ Obituary
GOTZ, Elizabeth R. Age 88, of Milford, formerly Bellingham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Blaire House of Milford.

A customer service manager for over 30 years at Teledyne Corp. in Norwood, retiring in 1992, she enjoyed traveling, reading, watching classic old movies and, most of all, spending time with family and friends.

She was born February 19, 1932 in Boston, the daughter of the late Israel Jacob and Evelyn (Dolby) Gotz, was a graduate of the former Roxbury Memorial High School, class of 1949, and attended the former Catherine Gibbs Business School.

Elizabeth is survived by her nieces Sherri Moore of Milford and Holly Lehrer of Jupiter, FL, a nephew Norman Zimmer of Hampton, GA, and many great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Kenneth R. Gotz and a sister Bernice DePietro.

A private Graveside Funeral Service will be held in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial donations to Milford Regional Medical Center, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, MILFORD.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -