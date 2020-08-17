|
GOTZ, Elizabeth R. Age 88, of Milford, formerly Bellingham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Blaire House of Milford.
A customer service manager for over 30 years at Teledyne Corp. in Norwood, retiring in 1992, she enjoyed traveling, reading, watching classic old movies and, most of all, spending time with family and friends.
She was born February 19, 1932 in Boston, the daughter of the late Israel Jacob and Evelyn (Dolby) Gotz, was a graduate of the former Roxbury Memorial High School, class of 1949, and attended the former Catherine Gibbs Business School.
Elizabeth is survived by her nieces Sherri Moore of Milford and Holly Lehrer of Jupiter, FL, a nephew Norman Zimmer of Hampton, GA, and many great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Kenneth R. Gotz and a sister Bernice DePietro.
A private Graveside Funeral Service will be held in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial donations to Milford Regional Medical Center, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, MILFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020