SPENCER, Elizabeth R. (Aieta) Of Somerville, August 28, 2019. Wife of the late John A. Spencer. Devoted mother of James J. Spencer, his wife Claire, of Methuen, Mary Elizabeth Thibeault, her husband George, of NH, Michael D. Spencer of Somerville, and the late John A. Spencer, III, and his late wife Beverly. Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Visiting Hours will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, September 4th, from 3-6 PM. A Celebration of Elizabeth's Life will be held in the funeral home at 6 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Elizabeth's name to the Somerville Mental Health Clinic, 35 Memorial Dr., Somerville, MA 02145. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019