RAGGI, Elizabeth Elizabeth A. (Raggi) Nickerson-Power, 34, of Hingham, MA. Beloved Beth passed away August 12, 2020 after a courageous four-year fight with cancer. Loving wife of Michael Nickerson-Power, and devoted mother to their daughter, Isadora. Beth will be forever remembered in our hearts for her loving dedication to family, her intelligence, natural beauty, her huge smile and big heartwarming laugh, and her work ethic. She was a wonderful example of all that a strong young woman should exemplify: inner beauty, strength of character, integrity, loving kindness, and a positive spirit of humor and determination that transcended all challenges. Beth was born in New York where she graduated with her BA in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University. Beth received the 2006 Women's Recognition award for her contribution of courage and character. Beth graduated from Lesley University with a Master's degree in Art Therapy and mental health counseling, Magna Cum Laude in 2012. Beth worked for the Gavin Foundation, as a Senior Adjunct Professor at Lesley University, and at Cohasset Family Practice. In 2015 Beth opened her successful private practice "Reflective Tides" in Rockland and Hingham. She is survived by her husband Michael and daughter, Isadora. Beth's sister Muriel Hernandez, brothers Michael Raggi, & Daniel Raggi, and five nieces and nephews. Her mother-in-law Phyllis Nickerson Power of Chatham, and Michael Power of Yarmouth Port. She was the niece of Barbara Nickerson, and Nick and Holly Nickerson, and cousin to Kristine and Jim Beebe, Jenna Beebe and Laura and Callie Nickerson. Beth loved growing flowers and organic vegetables in her garden, was a great athlete playing soccer, surfing, and excelled at cross-fit training. She was an advocate for rescue dogs, owning beloved Chico, Kishka, Monkey and Alligator. She was a spectacular cook, loved celebrating Halloween, Christmas, and always had entertaining birthday parties for Isadora. She worked tirelessly to ensure whatever she touched was left better than she found it. Due to Covid restrictions, her family and friends will celebrate her life privately in October. For additional information and online guestbook, go to www.DowningChapel.com View the online memorial for Elizabeth RAGGI