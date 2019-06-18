Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH PARQUETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH RITA (LARACY) PARQUETTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH RITA (LARACY) PARQUETTE Obituary
PARQUETTE, Elizabeth Rita (Laracy) Of Walpole, June 17, 2019, age 98. Beloved wife of the late John R. Parquette. Loving mother of John Parquette and his wife, Rita, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Barry Parquette and his late wife, Jennifer, of Milford, New Hampshire, Beth Parquette and her fiancé, Charles Davis, of North Port, Florida, Mark Parquette and his wife, Lana, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Greg Parquette and his wife, Margaret, of Plymouth, and Martin Parquette and his wife, Claire, of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 8. Sister of the late Mary Smith, Mildred McNulty, Cecilia Thurston, Sonny Laracy, and William Laracy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Betty's Visitation on Friday, from 4 to 7 PM and Saturday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now