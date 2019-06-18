PARQUETTE, Elizabeth Rita (Laracy) Of Walpole, June 17, 2019, age 98. Beloved wife of the late John R. Parquette. Loving mother of John Parquette and his wife, Rita, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Barry Parquette and his late wife, Jennifer, of Milford, New Hampshire, Beth Parquette and her fiancé, Charles Davis, of North Port, Florida, Mark Parquette and his wife, Lana, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Greg Parquette and his wife, Margaret, of Plymouth, and Martin Parquette and his wife, Claire, of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 8. Sister of the late Mary Smith, Mildred McNulty, Cecilia Thurston, Sonny Laracy, and William Laracy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Betty's Visitation on Friday, from 4 to 7 PM and Saturday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary